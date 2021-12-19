Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 8,559 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,842,000 after acquiring an additional 879,170 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,188,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,176,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after acquiring an additional 63,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 504,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.