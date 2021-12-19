Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $66.03 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91.

