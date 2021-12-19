Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $776,000 Stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.38% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,158,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,643,000 after purchasing an additional 166,159 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 116,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $446,000.

NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $49.42.

