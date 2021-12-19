Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $905,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 451,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,712,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,495 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 463,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96,774 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $58.25.

