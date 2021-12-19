Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,082 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after buying an additional 1,389,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $619,146,000 after buying an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

