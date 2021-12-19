Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 663,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 41,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 114,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.70. 43,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,829. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0402 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

