eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,368,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,655. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.