Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading Down 0.3%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.75 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.88 ($0.24). 31,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 357,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.94 ($0.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.19. The company has a market cap of £35.74 million and a P/E ratio of -12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.67.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.