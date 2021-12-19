Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 16,291 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,677.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,970 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $17,215.20.

On Monday, November 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30.

On Thursday, November 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,997 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,290.85.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,196 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,897.80.

On Friday, October 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,503.05.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,406 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $4,260.18.

PHX stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.94. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -23.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.