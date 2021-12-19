Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the November 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Shares of Educational Development stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. 6,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.94 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 6.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Educational Development by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.