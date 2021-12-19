Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,011,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after buying an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,473,000 after buying an additional 957,333 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,024,788 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

EW stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

