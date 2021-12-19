Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ELD. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. CSFB set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.29.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$11.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$18.43.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$300.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$94,118.25.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

