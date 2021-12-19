Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 972,500 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 717,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

OTCMKTS:EFLVF remained flat at $$0.77 during trading hours on Friday. 40,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,023. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Electrovaya has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Electrovaya in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Electrovaya, Inc develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion. The firm engages in designing, developing and manufacturing batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Its main businesses include lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles, as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.