Element Wealth LLC Sells 298 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Element Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $73.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.14. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.25 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

