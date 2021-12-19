Emfo LLC Takes Position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 444,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 1,293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPV opened at $14.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

In other Barings Participation Investors news, insider Barbara Ginader bought 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,658.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

