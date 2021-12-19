Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ET. Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.

NYSE:ET opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 16,109,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

