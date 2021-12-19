Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Entrée Resources from C$1.10 to C$1.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Entrée Resources stock remained flat at $$0.65 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,753. Entrée Resources has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $123.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

