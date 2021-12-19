EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

