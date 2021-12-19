Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in November

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $22.05 on Friday. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €49.00 ($55.06) to €50.00 ($56.18) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €40.00 ($44.94) to €41.00 ($46.07) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.74.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

