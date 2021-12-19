Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in November

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $22.05 on Friday. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35.
Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Erste Group Bank
Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.