ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,900 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 1,638,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.9 days.

OTCMKTS ESRCF opened at $3.52 on Friday. ESR Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.05.

ESR Cayman Company Profile

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

