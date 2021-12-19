Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

Shares of CUYTY opened at $10.42 on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

