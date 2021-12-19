Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Up 41.9% in November

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Euronext alerts:

Shares of EUXTF traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743. Euronext has a 1-year low of $95.05 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.63.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.