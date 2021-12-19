European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

EWCZ has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.88. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $138,000.

