Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.63.

WRB opened at $80.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $94,223,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,123,000 after buying an additional 962,043 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 561.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,665,000 after buying an additional 760,317 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2,223.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 418,053 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 843.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after buying an additional 292,128 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

