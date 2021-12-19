Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

