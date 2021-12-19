Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 377,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Shares of Evolution Mining stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.