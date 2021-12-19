Exchange Income’s (EIF) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$41.43 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$47.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.32.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$342.17 million. Analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

