Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $42.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expensify traded as low as $32.82 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 3004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXFY. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. On average, research analysts forecast that Expensify Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

