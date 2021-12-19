F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $10.02. F45 Training shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 2,888 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FXLV shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Equities analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

