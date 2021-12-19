Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ferrellgas Partners stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
