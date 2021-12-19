Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ferrellgas Partners stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.