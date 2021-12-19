FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in November

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the November 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

OTCMKTS DBMBF opened at $1.27 on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

