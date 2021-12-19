Financial Avengers Inc. Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises 4.3% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $10,839,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 393.0% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 110,485 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

