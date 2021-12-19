Financial Comparison: Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) vs. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap 9.90% 17.81% 12.92%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Marcus & Millichap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A Marcus & Millichap 1 0 0 0 1.00

Marcus & Millichap has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.82%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.3% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Marcus & Millichap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap $716.91 million 2.54 $42.84 million $2.58 17.78

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

