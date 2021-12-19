FinNexus Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $5,085.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007170 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FNX is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

