First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.15.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.