First Long Island Investors LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.8% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.30 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.03. The company has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

