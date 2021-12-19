First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

QTEC traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $168.68. The company had a trading volume of 113,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,162. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $131.53 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTEC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 34.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after buying an additional 109,949 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 35.2% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,251,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,823,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,095,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $7,966,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $7,343,000.

