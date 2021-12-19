First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of FTXH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.61. 1,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $27.28.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.
