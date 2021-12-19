First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FTXH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.61. 1,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTXH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter.

