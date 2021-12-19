First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,112,000 after purchasing an additional 322,449 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.57 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

