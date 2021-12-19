Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 65,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $67.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.26. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $68.58.

