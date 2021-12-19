Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSI. TheStreet raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

