FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Up 50.9% in November

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:FLIDF opened at $38.09 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

