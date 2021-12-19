Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) to post sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $60.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $45.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.14 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

FHTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 661,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 276,444 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,866,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

