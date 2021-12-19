Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 28.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 436,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $24,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 7.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

