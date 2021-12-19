Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.0% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 50,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 30.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.83.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $307.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.46 and a 12-month high of $313.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.88 and a 200-day moving average of $285.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

