Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Bank of America reduced their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.