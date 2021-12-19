FortKnoxster (FKX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.04 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00042056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007178 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FKX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.