Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 4,542 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

