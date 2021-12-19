Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.85 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.27.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

