Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,444,000 after buying an additional 265,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,559,000 after acquiring an additional 226,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.48.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $63.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $65.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

